Monday, May 09, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
Breaking
  • The next census will be an e-census, a 100% perfect census: Home Minister Amit Shah
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending
  4. World's largest elevator installed in Mumbai at JWC; can carry 200 people together

World's largest elevator installed in Mumbai at JWC; can carry 200 people together

The world's largest elevator has been installed in Mumbai at Jio World Centre. Designed as a centerpiece of the collaboration-focused design, the elevator provides visitors a glimpse into the expansive world of Jio World Centre, BKC.

India TV Trending Desk Edited by: India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Published on: May 09, 2022 23:24 IST
Jio World Centre
Image Source : TWITTER

Largest elevator installed at Jio World Centre

The world's largest elevator has been installed in Mumbai at Jio World Centre. It is a pure engineering marvel. KONE Elevators India, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, announced the same during a press conference at Jio World Centre, BKC, Mumbai. Spread over a floor area of 25.78 sq. metres, this 16-ton, 5-stop elevator was designed, built, and tested from the most optimum people flow analysis, with high quality and safety aspects built in. It can carry 200 people together at a time. 

Designed as a centerpiece of the collaboration-focused design, the elevator provides visitors a glimpse into the expansive world of Jio World Centre, BKC. The elevator has been hoisted on 18 pulleys and 9 ropes for optimal safety, making it an engineering marvel. The 16 tonnes marvel has five stops and travels at the speed of 1 metre per second. Unique features include a glass wall and a 4-panel centre opening glass door. With a fabulous finish, the elevator has tastefully done interiors. It has elegant panels and two display screens.

While at the expo, it was incredible to watch a seamless and safe people flow with 188 world-class elevators and escalators installed by KONE at the Jio World Centre, and each product is a masterpiece in itself. 

Meanwhile, in March this year, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) announced the opening of the Jio World Centre, covering around 18.5 acres in the prime location of Mumbai.

Russia Ukraine News

Top News

Latest News