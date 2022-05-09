World's largest elevator installed in Mumbai at JWC; can carry 200 people together

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Largest elevator installed at Jio World Centre

The world's largest elevator has been installed in Mumbai at Jio World Centre. It is a pure engineering marvel. KONE Elevators India, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, announced the same during a press conference at Jio World Centre, BKC, Mumbai. Spread over a floor area of 25.78 sq. metres, this 16-ton, 5-stop elevator was designed, built, and tested from the most optimum people flow analysis, with high quality and safety aspects built in. It can carry 200 people together at a time.

Designed as a centerpiece of the collaboration-focused design, the elevator provides visitors a glimpse into the expansive world of Jio World Centre, BKC. The elevator has been hoisted on 18 pulleys and 9 ropes for optimal safety, making it an engineering marvel. The 16 tonnes marvel has five stops and travels at the speed of 1 metre per second. Unique features include a glass wall and a 4-panel centre opening glass door. With a fabulous finish, the elevator has tastefully done interiors. It has elegant panels and two display screens.

While at the expo, it was incredible to watch a seamless and safe people flow with 188 world-class elevators and escalators installed by KONE at the Jio World Centre, and each product is a masterpiece in itself.

Meanwhile, in March this year, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) announced the opening of the Jio World Centre, covering around 18.5 acres in the prime location of Mumbai.