Woman mimics Chef Ranveer Brar's cooking style in viral video, check his reaction here

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Woman mimics Chef Ranveer Brar's cooking style

Chef Ranveer Brar is known for cooking videos where he often shares simple recipes for his audience. Recently, content creator Srishti Kumar shared a reel wherein she imitates Brar's cooking style. The video went viral and the chef himself took to the comment section to share his views. Check out the video and his reaction below.

The video has garnered more than 3.2 million views with 175K likes and 86K shares. The text on the video reads, "Chef Ranveer Brar in his YouTube Videos."

Here's the video:

Mimicking Brar's cooking style, Kumar says, "Toh ji paneer ki ek khasiyat hai ki ye dudh se banta hai. (One speciality of paneer is that it is made from milk)." She further says, "Toh ji namashkar, main hu Paneer Brar, oh sorry, Ranveer Brar, aur aaj hum banayenge Paneer Tikka… Masala. (I am Paneer Brar, oh sorry, Ranveer Brar, and today we will make Paneer Tikka… Masala)."

The video continues and Kumar humorously says several iconic lines from Brar's cooking videos. Several captions in the video read "Look," "Gyan," "Intense look," "More gyaan," "Gyannnnnn," and "More look".

The caption of the video says, "Khana bana ya baatein". Kumar ends the video by saying, "Waah bhai waah. Chamak dhamak dekhiye," and raises her eyebrow in a fun way.

Several users took to the comment section to react to the video. Chef Ranveer Brar himself commented on the video. He said, "Sahi jawaaab! Nailed it, Srishti."

One comment under the video reads, " The look in between is on point." Another user wrote, "Those intense camera stares, and eyebrow raises... YES, MA'AM."

A third user commented, "You missed 'hamara priy mitra dhaniya'... awesome girl."

ALSO READ: Roses are Red, Dhaniya is Fresh: Swiggy surprises customer with unexpected delivery