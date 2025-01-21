Woman effortlessly scrubs off 2nd AC train seat leaving it spotless, video goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Woman effortlessly scrubs off 2nd AC train seat

Cleanliness in Indian Railways has long been a source of contention, with people frequently expressing worries about cleanliness standards. While one might expect higher-tier compartments, such as the first and second AC, to be more kept, a viral video has revealed a different reality.

In the viral video, a woman is shown methodically cleaning her second AC unit, and while it is unclear why she is cleaning an already spotless flat, her wipes reveal a different narrative. She runs the wipe, and they come out visibly soiled. The footage, which was shared on Instagram by content producer Priya Sharma, has received over 12 million views so far. The video shows Priya enthusiastically scrubbing the table and seat of her second AC bed using liquid detergent and a cleaning sponge, determined to maintain an immaculate room.

Watch the video here:

Captioning the video, the woman wrote, “Even though the 2nd AC coach wasn’t that dirty, I decided to give a small section a quick clean to make it spotless! I refreshed the area effortlessly." She further added, "Cleanliness is not just about messy spaces; even clean ones deserve a little care! Let’s all do our part to keep our surroundings neat and tidy.".

However, the video has divided netizens. While some appreciated the woman's efforts to keep the home clean, others did not see the point in cleaning when it was unnecessary.

"These are the kinds of videos that should get maximum reach. Positivity spreads when they see someone do it. Hats off to you," a user said, while another added, "What you are doing is inspiring. Please keep it up."

A user commented, “I think it's a wonderful thing to do. I mean, if we passengers make sure to clean our place before leaving the train, it will help in a big way. If every passenger takes responsibility for his or her seat, it will make a big difference. Thank you for sharing this, and I request that you pin my comment so that people can implement it. Thank you; our trains will be amazing.”.

“I respect what you're doing, but I don't want this to be normalized. One needs to either clean themselves or have to pay tax on everything. I should pay a ton of tax, and I also need to clean the train myself...? a social media user wrote.

The clip sparked a discussion about the quality of services offered by Indian Railways, with some users demanding improved maintenance and accountability. Priya Sharma, meanwhile, seemed unconcerned about the mixed comments, as her video continues to gather traction.

