Woman breaks Guinness World record with 180-degree foot rotation

Trending News: Kelsey Grubb, a 32-year-old woman from Albuquerque, New Mexico, has broken the Guinness World Record for the largest foot rotation (female) by almost 180 degrees, turning her foot 171.4 degrees. Kelsey discovered her unique talent after a colleague showed her the newest world record book in 2021, which featured the largest foot rotation. She tried rotating her foot while standing on a piece of paper and realized she had a good chance of breaking the record.

Kelsey did not necessarily practice or prepare for the record attempt, but her hobby of figure skating and constant stretching has helped her flexibility. Although she sometimes feels slight discomfort in her knee, Kelsey insists that her talent feels completely natural and does not hurt. Moreover, her ability to turn her foot around has proven useful in her ice-skating career, as she can look behind her without moving her feet and be more aware of her surroundings.

While most people are fascinated by Kelsey's unusual talent, not everyone reacts positively, and some are grossed out. Nevertheless, Kelsey never thought she would hold a world record and applied to Guinness World Records on a whim. She is honoured and appreciates the help and encouragement from her friends along the way.

Kelsey's story shows that one can discover their unique talent unexpectedly and without preparation. Her natural ability and hobby in figure skating have helped her break the Guinness World Record for the largest foot rotation (female).

