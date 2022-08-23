Who was Sonali Phogat? Actress and Tik Tok star passes away due to heart attack

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONALI PHOGAT Sonali Phogat

Actress, BJP leader and content creator Sonali Phogat passed away in Goa. She breathed her last on August 22 night. According to the Goa DG, the police received information about Sonali Phogat's death from ST Antony Hospital in North Goa. The cause of death cannot be ascertained right now and the situation will be clear after investigation and post-mortem.

Who was Sonali Phogat?

Sonali Phogat was an actress, politician and content creator. She was last seen in Bigg Boss 14, where Sonali entered as a wildcard contestant, after which she gained immense popularity. Other than her fight with Rubina Dilaik, her flirtatious conversations with Aly Goni also attracted much attention.

Her career in the entertainment industry has been through several controversies. She made her acting debut with the TV serial 'Ek Maa Jo Laakhon Ke Liye Bani Amma' in 2016. Later, she appeared in a Haryanvi film 'Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti'. In 2019, Sonali was a part of the web series 'The Story of Badmashgarh'. Besides these, she has been a part of various Punjabi and Haryanvi music videos. ALSO READ: Sonali Phogat, BJP leader and Tik Tok star, dies of heart attack in Goa

Sonali Phogat, a politician

Her political career began in 2008. She was the National Vice President of BJP's Mahila Morcha. Sonali had contested the assembly elections from Adampur on a BJP ticket in the 2019 Haryana elections. She was pitted against Kuldeep Bishnoi, who recently switched over from the Congress party to the BJP. However, she lost.

Sonali Phogat's Controversies

During her lifetime, Sonali Phogat's name came up in several controversies, including the mysterious death of her husband. In December 2016, she lost her husband Sanjay Phogat. He died at the age of 42 under mysterious circumstances in his farmhouse in Haryana. Also, she was arrested for slapping a government official in Hisar. She had accused him of using derogatory language against her.

A video clip, purportedly showing the actress beating the district's agricultural market committee official with a slipper after accusing him of having made some indecent remarks against her, went viral on social media.

Read More Trending News