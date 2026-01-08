Who is Zorain Nizamani? Pakistani PhD student's viral op-ed ignites Gen Z uprising debate Nizamani's New Year's Day op-ed proclaimed that Pakistan's "older men and women in power" have lost sway over the youth. He slammed state-orchestrated patriotism through school seminars, insisting genuine loyalty emerges from equal opportunities, solid infrastructure, and rights safeguards.

New Delhi:

Zorain Nizamani, a US-based Pakistani PhD student and son of TV stars, rocketed to fame after his provocative op-ed "It Is Over" vanished from The Express Tribune hours after publication. The piece, critiquing Pakistan's elite for failing to sway Gen Z, exploded online despite censorship, dubbing him a "national hero" and fueling national discourse on youth disillusionment.

From obscurity to overnight sensation

Zorain Nizamani, pursuing a PhD in Criminology at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, leads a dual life as a lawyer and academic. Born to renowned Pakistani television actors Fazila Qazi and Qaiser Khan Nizamani, he grew up amid the spotlight but carved his path in legal studies abroad.

Until January 1, 2026, few outside academic circles knew him. His Express Tribune op-ed changed that overnight, with screenshots going viral after its swift deletion, allegedly due to military pressure, transforming him into a symbol of Gen Z defiance.

The controversial Op-ed: "It Is Over"

Published on New Year's Day, Nizamani's piece declared the end of influence for Pakistan's "older men and women in power" over youth. He lambasted forced patriotism via school seminars, arguing true loyalty blooms from equal opportunities, infrastructure, and rights protection- not mandates.

(Image Source : NEWSPAPER ARTICLE. )Zorain Nizamani's article in a newspaper.

Without naming the army, he highlighted Gen Z's internet-fueled awareness piercing state narratives. Key contrasts: Youth crave faster internet and freelancing freedom; elites push firewalls and taxes. Instead of protests, many opt for "silent exits" abroad, silenced by fear after peers' fates. The print edition survives online, but digital removal amplified its reach.

Censorship backlash and viral storm

The takedown drew fire from politicians, lawyers, activists, and PTI supporters, who saw it as proof of Nizamani's thesis. Lawyer Abdul Moiz Jafferi hailed it as "from the heart of every young person." Rights activist Mehlaqa Samdani decried the censorship, noting it proves Gen Z's awakening. Even ex-minister Moonis Elahi praised the "reality check." ISPR countered with articles, per reports. Siasat Pakistan called Nizamani's rise "magical," turning targets into heroes.

Nizamani responds amid frenzy

In a video and LinkedIn post, Nizamani clarified: The piece reflects personal observations, not politics—he holds no affiliations. Apologizing if it breached guidelines, he urged critical thinking, stressing truth's controversy amid global hate. No disdain intended, he said, as politicians twisted it for narratives.

Gen Z's quiet revolution

Nizamani's saga underscores Pakistan's generational chasm. Record-breaking virality shows digital tools outpacing control, with youth prioritising exodus over confrontation. As one observer noted, silencing one voice broadcast a generation's roar.