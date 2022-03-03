Who is José Andrés, the Culinary Humanitarian feeding Ukrainian refugees

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@CHEFJOSEANDRES José Andrés, Chef feeding Ukrainian refugees

Spanish-American and Michelin-star chef José Andrés, through his humanitarian association, continues to burn the midnight oil to provide food to the refugees and people in distraught. Located at the Ukraine-Poland border, the chef is feeding the people who have fled Ukraine over the past six days amid the war with Russia through his World Central Kitchen. Andrés found the kitchen in 2010 after the earthquake in Haiti. Now, he and his team have provided meals to millions of people in need.

Taking to Twitter, José Andrés revealed that the World Central Kitchen served 4,000 meals over 18 hours to refugees in Medyka, Poland, on Saturday. What he found more surprising is that people just kept coming even when the temperature dropped to freezing cold. WCK tweeted, "As snow fell in Medyka today, the WCK team served 4,000 hot meals over 18 hours. Tonight we are setting up a tent and tomorrow will begin providing meals 24 hours a day as families continue to cross the border at all hours of the night in search of safety."

With the help of the nuns from the international confederation of Catholic relief services Caritas, José Andrés has set up a kitchen to distribute meals. He is even providing the restaurant owners with things required to feed everyone feeling the violence. José Andrés keeps sharing pictures and videos from the place on his social media.

In one of the tweets, José Andrés shared that his kitchen in Kharkiv kept serving food despite the noise of war and shelling. He also mentioned that one of the kitchens was just 500 meters away from where a missile hit.

José Andrés has even expanded to Moldova and Romania where refugees are being welcomed with meals like chicken soup, pilaf with sausage, and baked chicken over pasta.