White House drops video mocking Maduro's 'come get me' dare after his capture | WATCH The White House released a video mocking Maduro, drawing attention to his past taunts toward the US. The viral video, shared on social media platform X, cuts between blurred footage of Maduro’s earlier speeches and dramatic scenes from the operation that led to his arrest.

New Delhi:

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were captured by US forces on Saturday in Caracas. The couple, who were reportedly asleep at the time of their arrest, have been charged with serious offenses including “narco-terrorism,” illegal weapons possession, and importing large quantities of cocaine into the United States.

Just a day after their capture, the White House released a video mocking Maduro, drawing attention to his past taunts toward the US. The viral video, shared on social media platform X, cuts between blurred footage of Maduro’s earlier speeches and dramatic scenes from the operation that led to his arrest.

White House puts out Maduro’s defiant dare

The video’s release comes after months of public defiance from Maduro, who had openly challenged US President Donald Trump to arrest him. In August, as the US raised the reward for information leading to his capture, Maduro made an inflammatory speech from Venezuela's presidential palace, daring Trump to come and take him.

“Come get me. I will wait for him here in Miraflores. Don’t be late, coward,” Maduro said, purportedly taunting Trump in front of the world. His words have now taken on new significance following his capture, with the White House taking a clear opportunity to mock the Venezuelan leader.

Watch the video

In the 61-second video, the White House shares Maduro's past taunts with intense footage from the operation that led to his arrest. As the video plays, bold subtitles flash in all caps: “Come get me,” “I’ll wait for him here in Minaflores,” “Don’t be late in arriving,” and "Coward!" These old clips are reportedly directed at both the US and President Trump. The video also features commentary from US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth, who says, “Nicolas Maduro had his chance until he didn’t.”

Hegseth, in a tone of finality, adds, “He f****d around and found out.” The video further includes remarks from President Trump, who praises the operation and the US military, calling it “one of the most stunning, effective and powerful displays of American military might and competence in American history.”