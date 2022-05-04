What if Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was made with a Bollywood starcast?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Doctor Strange 2 with Bollywood twist

Marvel Studios’s most anticipated film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has created a huge wave across India and audiences are rushing to book their tickets. It's bumper advance bookings 30 days before release- making this the first-ever such advance for any Hollywood release. While everyone is excited to watch Benedict Cumberbatch take you on a rollercoaster ride into the multiverse, we wonder which Bollywood actor would be the perfect match if the film was made in India.

Shahrukh Khan as Doctor Strange

Dr Stephen Strange, who is witty, charming and an extremely gifted surgeon could be played perfectly by Bollywood’s Badshah Shahrukh Khan. The superstar has the right attitude to serve as the Sorcerer Supreme.

Kiara Advani as Wanda Maximoff

The humble person with the power to harness chaos magic, engage in telepathy and alter reality, the young actress Kiara Advani would make a perfect Wanda. Kiara portrays her generosity and stunning acting skills on the screen which m would make her the perfect match.

Anushka Sharma as Christine Palmer

As the love interest of Doctor Strange, Christine Palmer’s character of strong-headed counterpart would be played perfectly by leggy lass Anushka Sharma.

Arshad Warsi as Wong

The quirk that Wong brings to the screen with his impeccable knowledge can only and only be pulled off by Arshad Warsi. The actor has time and again added a fresh twist to each of his characters and just thinking about it gets us excited to see Arshad as Wong.

Vicky Kaushal as Baron Mordo

Vicky Kaushal has the potential to carry out the serious role of Baron Mordo, and it would be interesting to see the chemistry between Shahrukh and Vicky.

Alia Bhatt as America Chavez

Alia Bhatt will fit the bill perfectly to play a character that can travel through the multiverse, and a new introduction to MCU, America Chavez. Her youthfulness and the skill of transforming herself into any character would add to the character.

Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness in theatres in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on May 6, 2022