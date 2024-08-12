Wayanad: PM Modi's heartwarming interaction with young landslide survivor goes viral | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : X/ @BJP4INDIA PM Modi meets with the patients affected by the landslide in Wayanad

A viral video from Kerala's Wayanad has captured the hearts of many online, showcasing a tender moment between a young landslide survivor and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The video, which has quickly gained widespread attention, shows the Prime Minister having a heartfelt moment with the young landslide survivor by offering her comfort and support.

'About the viral video'

As the video progresses, the young child can be seen playing with PM Modi's beard and spectacles, to which the Prime Minister also responds with a warm smile and a blessing. Further, in addition to the playful interaction with the child, PM Modi is also seen speaking with the child's family members, as well as other victims affected by the recent devastating landslides. He inquires about their well-being, offering words of encouragement and expressing the government's commitment to supporting their recovery.

'Govt to provide all possible help in relief'

Prime Minister Modi, who was earlier on a visit to Wayanad to access on-the-ground surveys of affected sites and the relief operations being carried out, asserted the central government's support for Kerala and said that it would ensure no work gets hampered due to a lack of money.

Speaking at the review meeting held, the Prime Minister said that the central government will make all efforts to fulfil all state government requests. He said, "I want to assure the families of the deceased that they are not alone. We are all standing with them. The Central Government stands with the Kerala Government, and we will ensure no work is hampered due to the lack of money."

