WATCH: Video of Zomato woman delivery agent riding bike with her child goes viral, internet reacts

WATCH: Zomato delivery agent riding bike with child

It is said that there is no one better than a mother in the world, there is no one who happily sacrifices everything for the sake of her child. Perhaps this is the reason why the status of a mother is considered higher than God. A mother is ready to go to any extent for her child, no matter what the situation is. You must have heard the saying, 'God cannot be everywhere, that is why he has created Mother.' One such video is going viral on the internet these days, on which this saying fits perfectly.

The video shows how a mother is taking care of her child along with her job. In the clip, a woman can be seen going from house to house with her child and delivering food. This viral video is said to be from Gujarat, after watching which users are not tired of praising the woman.

In this viral video, the woman is telling an influencer the story of the struggle related to her life. “I am a hotel management student. After my marriage, I struggled to find a job because I wanted to bring my child along. Then I thought, I have a bike, and I can take my child with me to work, so I chose this job,” she explained in the video.

This video has been shared on Instagram from an account named @vishvid, which is being watched and liked a lot. More than 9 lakh people have liked this video so far. Taking to the comments section, social media users applauded her determination and ability to manage her tasks. However, some expressed safety concerns, pointing out that neither she nor her child were wearing helmets.

A user who has seen the video wrote, "The biggest warrior in the world is a mother". Another user wrote, "I will not go to work without my child, only a mother can say this." The third user wrote, "Salute to you."

"Please give her a helmet and also one for a child," a social media user commented.

This story illustrates a mother's perseverance and determination in balancing her job and family, inspiring many with her dedication. However, it serves as a reminder of the significance of putting road safety first.

