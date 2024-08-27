WATCH: 102-year-old UK woman's skydiving video will amaze you

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE 102-year-old UK woman's skydiving video.

We all know that "age is just a number" as we keep trying to learn various new things in different phases of life. If you find yourself in that situation then allow this 102-year-old UK woman's video to inspire you. It depicts an elderly person skydiving fearlessly.

Dailymail posted a video on Instagram and wrote, "A 102-year-old woman celebrated her birthday by throwing herself out of a small plane. The fearless centenarian, Manette Baillie, became Britain's oldest skydiver after completing the 7,000 foot."

She and her instructor can be seen jumping out of the plane in the footage. They eventually land safely, finishing the adventure sport to applause and cheers from bystanders.

A man asks her, “How was that?”. While smiling softly she says, “It was wonderful.” The man then says, “Congratulations, you just jumped out of an aeroplane.”

Take a look at the incredible video here:

The video has garnered several views and comments congratulating her. One of the Instagram users wrote, "It Was Wonderful. She is Fabulous," while another one wrote, "Wow .. I'm so happy for her ... I don’t have this courage." The third user wrote, "Got nothing to lose at 102, why not! Hahaha."

According to a New York Post report, as a former cadet of the Women's Royal Naval Service during World War II, Baillie is no stranger to taking chances: She raced a Ferarri at the official British Grand Prix track on her 100th birthday, hitting speeds of 130 mph.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Father's reaction goes viral after daughter gifts him brand new car, people accolade girl