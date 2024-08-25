VIDEO: Father's reaction goes viral after daughter gifts him brand new car, people accolade girl

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Daughter gifts a new car to her father

A video showcasing a touching moment between a father and daughter has gone viral on social media, capturing the hearts of thousands. The video, recorded in a car showroom, features an emotional father receiving a brand-new car from his daughter. The clip, shared by the Instagram page "Naughty World," has amassed over 4.3 million views and 250,000 likes.

In the video, the father is visibly amazed when the salesman hands him the keys to the car. The daughter, seen clapping and laughing in celebration, watches as her father’s initial shock turns into tears of joy and pride. The heartwarming moment culminates with the father unveiling the car by removing a red curtain and then driving off with his family.

The video has sparked a wave of admiration from social media users, who are praising the daughter for her generous gesture and celebrating the strong father-daughter bond displayed. The father's joyful reaction and the emotional surprise have resonated with viewers, making this clip a viral sensation.

The video has been shared on Instagram from a page named Naughty World. Till the time of writing the news, it has been viewed by 43 lakh people and liked by 2.5 lakh people.

ALSO READ | Dating scam: Mumbai man forced to pay Rs 61,000 on fraud date, 11 others also fall prey