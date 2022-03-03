War is not the answer: Netizens remind of destruction in Hiroshima & Nagasaki during WW2

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@B_A__N_I Destruction in Hiroshima & Nagasaki

Fighting continues as Russia's 'special military operation' in Ukraine has entered the eighth day. On February 24, Russian forces launched military operations, three days after Moscow recognised Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities. Several countries, including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union, have condemned Russia's military operations in Ukraine and imposed sanctions on Moscow.

As the ongoing war is intensifying with each passing day, most of the world’s nations have reportedly voted in favour of a United Nations resolution demanding that Russia 'immediately, completely and unconditionally' withdraw its military forces from Ukraine.

Not just this, netizens have reminded the two countries of the destruction in Hiroshima and Nagasaki during World War 2. People across trended #stopwar, claiming that 'War is not the answer.' A user wrote, "We don't Want Second "Hiroshima Nagasaki".I Politely Opposed These War. Please Stop #StopPutinNOW #StopWar #StopWarInUkraine." Another said, "Say No To War: war cannot bring lasting peace. Atomic war in 1945 on Hiroshima and Nagasaki impact on genetic can be seen till now. Peace can only be obtained by true worship as instructed by Satguru @SaintRampalJiM"

For the unversed, Hiroshima was attacked by an atomic weapon that killed thousands of lives instantly on August 6, 1945. The US created two atomic bombs named 'The Little Boy' dropped in the city of Hiroshima and 'The Fat Man' for Nagasaki on August 6 and 9, respectively. In World War 2, Japan was against the US and its allies.