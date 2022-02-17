Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor's 'long distance' meeting has Internet in splits. See jokes and memes

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SPRITER99880 Memes on Putin, German Chancellor's long distance meet

Netizens never fail to amaze with their witty memes and jokes on all the latest trends over the world. Recently, Russian President Vladimir Putin and visiting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's meeting grabbed their attention as the two sat for a discussion over the Ukraine crisis. Pictures had gone viral in which the two can be seen sitting on the far ends of a 20-feet-long white table on Tuesday. The length of the table piqued the interest of the social media users who instantly transformed the photos into hilarious memes. The table was reportedly used as a Covid-19 protocol to ensure there is ample distance between the President and his guests. It is a six-metre long lacquered wood table.

While people were eager to know the outcome of the meeting, netizens spiced it up by adding caricatures, cartoons and other funny images in between the two leaders. One Twitter user even suggested that Ikea should name one of their tables after Putin. Another user said, "I'd really like them to play table hockey on that monstrous thing."

Talking about the meeting, both Russian President Vladimir Putin and visiting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz underlined the need to avoid a war over Ukraine and to settle the crisis via diplomatic efforts. "Regarding whether we want this (war), of course we don't. This is why we have put forward proposals for the start of a negotiation process in a bid to reach an agreement ensuring equal security for everyone," Putin said during a press conference with Scholz following their talks in the Kremlin.

Scholz said despite the positions of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) and the European Union may differ from those of Russia, dialogue remains crucial, Xinhua news agency reported.

Europe is faced with one of its most dangerous crises in decades and there is an urgent need to defuse the tensions regarding Ukraine and prevent a possible war, the German leader stressed. As a war in Europe is "unimaginable," Scholz considered it the duty of both Putin and himself to prevent any military escalation on the continent.