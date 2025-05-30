Virat Kohli’s lookalike spotted at Odisha temple, internet says 'bro finally became the pooja path type' A video has been doing rounds on the internet which shows a man serving prasad at the Ananta Vasudev Temple in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. However, what's surprising in the video is that the man has an uncanny resemblance to Virat Kohli. Check out the video here.

New Delhi:

A lot of people become internet sensations, sometimes overnight. A video has been doing rounds on the internet which shows a man serving prasad at the Ananta Vasudev Temple in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. However, what's surprising in the video is that the man has an uncanny resemblance to Virat Kohli.

In the video, a man films the surroundings in the temple, where he focuses on the prasad, the distribution process and then on a man who is seen sitting on a chair and distributing the prasad. He is seen wearing a dhoti, has a moustache and looks very similar to Kohli.

The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a user named 'Sunil the Cricketer'. He captioned the post, "I am convincing myself that person is not Virat Kohli." However, he took the clip from a YouTube video that was uploaded by Pratham Arora.

The video on X has garnered more than 1.1 million views since being posted. Several social media users took to the comments section to share their reactions. One of them wrote, "Bro finally became the pooja path type."

Another commented, "Accha so kohli never left for UK instead he started serving the mandir." A third comment read, "Arre Waah Puri main Virat post retirement."

One comment read, "He actually looks more like Satish Ray who has put on weight and facial hair."

For the unversed, Virat Kohli retired from test cricket on May 12. He retired as India’s fourth-highest run scorer in Test cricket. He scored 9230 runs in 123 matches, and his annual average was never below 55 from 2016 to 2019. He is also touted to be the one who revived Test cricket.

