Viral Video: Student criticizes principal over AC privilege, says, 'Principal loves AC, we suffer in heat' A student from Delhi University has stirred online controversy with a viral video discussing college administration privilege. The video has garnered both comedic interpretations and serious concerns. Read on to know more.

Recently, a video featuring Ashish Sharma, a student from Delhi University, went viral on social media regarding the principal's air conditioning privilege. The video sparked widespread debate and trolling. During the protest inside the Delhi University building, Sharma criticised the principal for enjoying air-conditioned comfort while students protested in the sweltering heat.

In the video, Ashish Sharma draws attention with biting wit and sarcasm toward administrative privileges and student struggles. His scathing remark about the air-conditioned facility in the principal's office ignited online outrage. While some praise Sharma for standing up to authority and employing his sense of humour, others criticise him for showing disrespect.

In the viral video, Sharma is seen saying, "Sir, please provide AC. This is our principal, and he’s not letting us have AC. Sir is sitting comfortably in an air-conditioned room while we’re suffering in the heat. We demand AC and all the basic facilities!"

Watch Viral Video

Social media reactions

The video has garnered more than 39 million views, 2.3 million likes, and 1.5 million shares. In the comments section, users share their thoughts on the video. One user commented, "I need this level of confidence just. "

Another added, " Every day I thank God that I didn't end up in a co-ed DU college. "

"What has happened to students these days? Why don’t they respect their teachers?

At least respect their age! Imagine someone talking to your father like that ?" another concerned user asked.

"The future of the country, the destruction of the country, " another added.

''Respect ur teachers it's not a joke'', another concerned user commented.

''It's not funny. you have no respect, no civic sense for teachers. He is a teacher. Learn to respect them, not to joke, you go there for knowledge'', another added.