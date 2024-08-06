Viral video of woman halting unmanned moving truck shocks viewers | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : X Viral video of woman halting unmanned moving truck shocks viewers

In a daring and challenging manoeuvre, a woman dashed to halt a moving truck that had rolled away from its parked position with no driver present to control it. The video of her brave intervention was posted on X and quickly went viral, earning widespread admiration and praise for her extraordinary actions.

The video, which went viral on a microblogging platform, appears to be CCTV footage. It begins with a woman standing near a stationary truck. Moments later, the truck’s hand brake appears to disengage, causing it to start rolling backwards. Observing this, the woman rushes to the truck, climbs inside, and engages the hand brake to prevent a potential accident. She then exits the vehicle safely.

Watch the viral video:

Posted on August 5, the video has quickly amassed over nine lakh views and nearly 8,000 likes, with the numbers continuing to rise. The video has sparked a lot of reaction in the comments section, where many people have shared their thoughts. One user wrote, “All Credit goes to only that brave girl..she used her sense at the right time, no credit for those two machos trying to stop the truck by pulling it backwards.” Another X user, Suman Kumari added, "This is the identity of brave people; they are prepared for every situation."

A third user wrote, “Admire her braveness. The lesson is to reach the handbrake rather than the leg break.” Another X user Rakshit Khosla asked, "What did the two guys think, that they could stop the truck by pulling?" Another user shared his thoughts and wrote, “I thought this was going to be another joke about women, but this time she's actually brave.”

