Chole Bhature 8.5, Gulab Jamun 8.2: Viral video shows Turkish vlogger rating Indian dishes | WATCH

A vlogger known by the handle @hasanshome, who refers to himself as the "Gourmet Kid of Turkey," has recently become a sensation on Instagram. Hasan Kinay's videos have captured the attention of desi food enthusiasts, particularly with his recent reels where he samples and rates various Indian dishes. These videos have gone viral, endearing him to many Indian users who appreciate his enjoyment of the diverse flavours in Indian cuisine. In one video, he tastes an appetising Andhra meal (9.5/10), Neer Dose (10/10), Coconut Pudding (7/10), Gulab Jamun (8.2/10), and Chole Bhature (8.5/10).

In the caption, he provided a detailed description of each treat he had. He described the Andhra Meal as, “a traditional South Indian meal that includes all the goodness you can ask for from a cuisine.” He praised the gulab jamun as "genius" and called the neer dose "heavenly." The pudding, he said, made him feel like a kid again. He began with a paragraph explaining, “All the ratings I gave were mostly based on taste and the techniques used to prepare the dishes, but genuinely, all the food was 100/10. Why? Because food is always about the people and the hospitality of those who serve it, and the experience of sharing the food with others is something that can't be quantified through numbers.”

Take a look at the viral video:

A few days later, he posted another video where he rated various Indian foods. In this reel, he tasted a Mangalorean Fish Meal (10/10), Medu Vada (7.5/10), Seekh Kebab (9/10), Aloo ke Parathe (8.5/10), and Paan (5/10). In the caption, he wrote, "The diversity of Indian food is almost unlimited, but what impresses me most is how passionate people are about introducing their cuisine, which made me fall in love with it directly." Similar to his previous video, he gave a detailed description of the dishes and his thoughts on them in the caption. Regarding Paan, he mentioned, "I have to admit this was one of the most unexpected tastes I had in India."

Watch the video:

Both videos have garnered millions of views. In the comments, many people from South Asia expressed joy at seeing their regional cuisines well-represented, while others provided him with additional information about the dishes. One user commented, “It's Andhra meals btw thanks for giving recognition which it deserves.” Another user wrote, “Never seen someone explaining food like this.” A third user stood in defence of Gulab Jamun and wrote, “Agree with everything but Gulab Jamun should be at least 9."Another user even suggested some cuisines, “Pls try Mughlai cuisine as well you are gonna love it." One user expressed disappointment over Aloo Paratha’s rating, “Bro seriously, aloo ke parathe needs some higher rating.”

