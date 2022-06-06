VIRAL VIDEO: It is so freaking hot that this man made a perfectly cooked dosa on his scooty; watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/STREETFOODOFBHAGYANAGAR Stills from viral video of man cooking dosa

VIRAL VIDEO: 2022 seems like one of the hottest years. The temperature is soaring and the heatwave is making things difficult day by day. The temperatures are over 46 degrees in various parts of the country and people are finding it hard to step out. But some seem to be making the most of the scorching heat. Like this man, who made a perfectly cooked dosa on his scooty seat. In a video, that has gone viral on social media, a man in Hyderabad is seen cooking the popular South-Indian dish without a stove but a scooter seat.

Man cooks perfect dosa on scooty

The Internet was baffled after watching the video. Here's how they reacted. "Wow that seat cover is better then a nonstick tawa," wrote a user. while another said, "He literally save his gas bill." Taking a cue from the caption which said, "don't try it at home," a user commented, "We won't try it at home we'll take scooty outside and then try it."

Many also feel the video is edited. "You physics geniuses ofcourse it's EDITED... People don't make seats in dosa level boiling points ffs.. it's a joke scientists chill." "Habibi come to Gurgaon 43° C here we cook egg in frying pan with the help of uncle sun," wrote another. Watch the viral video here:

What is heat wave?

The current heat spell is likely to be till June 5-6. But what is heat wave? The India Meteorological Department (IMD) declares a 'heat wave' or 'severe heat wave' in certain conditions. First is if any station records 45 degrees Celsius or more maximum temperature. Second, if for any station, the maximum temperature shows a departure of plus 4.5 to 6.4 degrees Celsius from the normal temperature for that day, then it is called a heat wave.

For severe heat wave conditions, the maximum temperature should be at or above 47 degrees Celsius or the departure from normal should be more than 6.4 degrees Celsius (even when the actual temperature may or may not touch 45 degrees Celsius).