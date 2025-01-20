Viral Video: IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti favouring 'Gomutra' sparks debate

Follow us on Image Source : X/IIT MADRAS IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti

A video clip of IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti is making rounds on social media. In the clip, the academician praises the medicinal value of 'Gomutra' while discussing the importance of protecting indigenous cow breeds and adopting organic farming. On January 15, at an event held at a Go Samrakshana Sala on the occasion of Maatu Pongal, he shared an anecdote about a sanyasi who reportedly recovered from a high fever after consuming gomutra.

'Gomutra' has antibacterial properties

The director said, gomiyam (cow urine/gomutra) has, "anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, and digestive properties," and it is useful as a medicine for conditions such as Irritable Bowel Syndrome and batted for consideration of cow urine's "medicinal value." He made this remark after underlining the importance of organic farming and the crucial role played by indigenous breeds of cattle in agriculture and the overall economy, reported news agency PTI.

Faces criticism

Meanwhile, his remarks were criticised by the Congress leader, DMK leader, Dravidar Kazhagam leader K Ramakrishnan.

Rationalist outfit Dravidar Kazhagam slammed the Gomutra remark saying it went against the truth and was "shameful". DMK leader TKS Elangovan hit out at Kamakoti for his remark and alleged that the central government intends to "spoil" education in the country. Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam leader K Ramakrishnan said Kamakoti should give proof for his claim or he must tender an apology. "If he does not apologise, we will stage a protest against him."

Congress leader Karti P Chidambaram slammed the remark, and said: "Peddling pseudoscience by @iitmadras Director is most unbecoming @IMAIndiaOrg."

(With Inputs from PTI)