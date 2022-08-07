Sunday, August 07, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending
  4. Viral video: Cat doing gidda on Punjabi song is melting hearts on the internet, netizens name it 'Gabru Singh'

Viral video: Cat doing gidda on Punjabi song is melting hearts on the internet, netizens name it 'Gabru Singh'

Viral video of a cat dancing to the beats of a popular Punjabi track will surely win your heart. Check it out here.

India TV Trending Desk Edited By: India TV Trending Desk New Delhi Published on: August 07, 2022 17:49 IST
Viral video of a cat
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IMJUSTBESTI Viral video of a cat

A viral video of a cat grooving to the beats of a Punjabi song is the cutest thing you will see on the internet today. Netizens are going gaga over the little kitten's epic dance moves. Recently, an Instagram handle @imjustbesti re-shared a video of a woman who makes her cat dance to some Bhangra beats. Re-sharing the video, the page wrote, "Even that tail is on beat." A Tik Tok user, @japmeeeeet dropped a video of her cat alongwith a caption. She wrote, "Making sure my cat knows he's Punjabi." 

Take a look:

In the video, a girl was seen holding her cat and making her dance on the beats of Punjabi folk song. The cat seems to be confused but did support her owner by letting her record a video and play with the paws.

As soon as the video was posted, the users chimed into the comment section. One of the users wrote, "Turning billi into Billo." Another comment reads, "Cat be : khasmankhaani marjani kutti!" Users bombarded the comment section with hilarious comments. "for sure she is Punjabi," stated another comment. A user also said, " Our Gabru Singh.'

India Tv - Viral video

Image Source : INSTAGRAMViral video

This is not the first time videos featuring animals often capture the curiosity of people who further share and reshare them on social media, leading to these clips going viral. Check out some more cute animal videos below:

Also read: 'Giant penis on tombstone', Granny's dying wish fulfilled by her family in Mexico

Related Stories
This scary accident video by Delhi Police is reminder of why one shouldn't pull off stunts on roads

This scary accident video by Delhi Police is reminder of why one shouldn't pull off stunts on roads

VIRAL VIDEO: German girls dancing to Alia Bhatt's Patakha Guddi breaks the Internet, watch here

VIRAL VIDEO: German girls dancing to Alia Bhatt's Patakha Guddi breaks the Internet, watch here

YouTubers smash Guinness World Record by doing 25 pull-ups hanging from helicopter | Viral Video

YouTubers smash Guinness World Record by doing 25 pull-ups hanging from helicopter | Viral Video

Have you ever seen this cute cat dance video before?

Also read: Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar version of Kesariya goes crazy viral. You wouldn't want to miss it | WATCH

-with ANI inputs

Read More Trending News

Top News

Latest News