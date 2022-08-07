Viral video: Cat doing gidda on Punjabi song is melting hearts on the internet, netizens name it 'Gabru Singh'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IMJUSTBESTI Viral video of a cat

A viral video of a cat grooving to the beats of a Punjabi song is the cutest thing you will see on the internet today. Netizens are going gaga over the little kitten's epic dance moves. Recently, an Instagram handle @imjustbesti re-shared a video of a woman who makes her cat dance to some Bhangra beats. Re-sharing the video, the page wrote, "Even that tail is on beat." A Tik Tok user, @japmeeeeet dropped a video of her cat alongwith a caption. She wrote, "Making sure my cat knows he's Punjabi."

In the video, a girl was seen holding her cat and making her dance on the beats of Punjabi folk song. The cat seems to be confused but did support her owner by letting her record a video and play with the paws.

As soon as the video was posted, the users chimed into the comment section. One of the users wrote, "Turning billi into Billo." Another comment reads, "Cat be : khasmankhaani marjani kutti!" Users bombarded the comment section with hilarious comments. "for sure she is Punjabi," stated another comment. A user also said, " Our Gabru Singh.'

This is not the first time videos featuring animals often capture the curiosity of people who further share and reshare them on social media, leading to these clips going viral. Check out some more cute animal videos below:

