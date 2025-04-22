Viral 'bhindi samosa' craze takes internet by storm, leaves foodies divided | WATCH A video has been doing rounds on the internet which shows a new food combination, 'Bhindi Samosa'. Samosas usually have a filling of aloo, which is usually cooked with spices and peas. However, giving the traditional samosa a twist, instead of aloo, they used 'bhindi'. Check the video here.

New Delhi:

Samosa is a loved snack by millions of people across the country. However, with the rise in fusion food, people have made fusion food using almost all Indian dishes. And amid this, even the humble samosa wasn't left behind. A video has been doing rounds on the internet which shows a new food combination, 'Bhindi Samosa'.

Samosas usually have a filling of aloo, which is usually cooked with spices and peas. However, giving the traditional samosa a twist, instead of aloo, they used 'bhindi', which is also known as 'okra'.

People have started a debate with the video going viral. While some people have praised the innovation, some have called out the dish. The video was shared on Instagram by a user with the username 'foodi_ish'. The video has garnered more than 1.7 million views. The caption of the video read, "Samose toh bhot type ke khaye hai aap logo ne kya kabhi khaya hai Bhindi Samosa? Taste ki baat ki jaaye toh tasty tha."

Several users took to the comments section to share their views. One of the users wrote, "Oh my God... Hey Hariram Krishna Jagganath Premanand what happened."

Another comment read, "Aapke samosa aapko mubarak." A third comment read, " bs kro re.. kuch bhi bhr dete ho samosa ko samosa hi rhne do yr."

A user wrote, "Justice for bhindi and samosa."

The user also shared another video wherein he speaks of Manchurian Samosa and Chilli Potato Samosa. One of the comments under this video reads, "Ab wo din gaye jab samosa me aalo hua karta tha."

ALSO READ: Indian bride asks friends to pay Rs 15,000 per person for wedding dinner, check viral post