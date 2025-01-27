Viral: 108-year-old street vegetable vendor sells potatoes and onions, netizens call him 'Legend'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM 108-year-old vegetable vendor sells potatoes, and onions

A video of a 108-year-old street vegetable vendor from Moga, Punjab is widely circulating on social media. The video shows that the elderly man wasn't seated at home, instead, he was working under the sun on the local street. The video of the elderly man has been shared by a user named Mani, a travel enthusiast on her Instagram account, sparking administration and emotional reactions across social media.

In the video, the vegetable vendor is sitting by his cart. He was seen attracting buyers to his vegetable cart by loudly canvasing for the potatoes and onions he had. In his loud voice, he called out for people to buy vegetables from him. The video recorded him saying, 'Aalu..pyaazz..'.

Mani captioned the video, ''Met an incredible soul today in Moga a 108-year-old street vendor still selling onions and potatoes with a smile. His life is a testament to resilience, hard work, and the power of staying grounded. Truly inspiring to witness.''

Over 3.2 lakh views

Mani uploaded this 30-second video clip on January 23, which has gone viral. So far, the video has received over 3.2 lakh views and several comments. In the comment section, the social media users praised the elderly man's courage and hard work.

A user commented, ''Legend Baba''. Another user said, ''Awaaz Buland Rahe Inki!! (May their voice be loud). ''Old elders whose thinking was very good and this is the last generation of elders'', another said in the viral video's comment section.