Image Source : TWITTER/UPPOLICE Video of UP Police offering mango slices to a monkey goes viral. Impressed netizens say, 'Insaniyat zinda hai'

A number of videos go viral on the internet every day. While some get recognized, there are many that go unnoticed. However, UP Police took a great initiative when they decided to raise a police constable by sharing his video on their official Twitter handle. The video which is now going viral on social media platforms shows a constable from Shahjahanpur named Mohit sitting and slicing up a mango. What was unusual was the fact that he was not doing it for himself but for a monkey who was standing in front of the door of his car. Not only this but a little baby monkey can also be seen climbing on the top of his mother's back. This video is definitely one of the best ones of Tuesday and will definitely bring a smile to your face.

Sharing the video on the official Twitter handle, UP Police wrote in the caption, "Well Done Constable Mohit, PRV1388 Shahjahapur for making good deeds an 'Aam Baat.'"

Have a look:

Mohit in his response tweeted, "Thnku sir for considering me in such a manner .... Love from Mohit PRV 1388 PS khutar Shahjahanpur."

The video was shared on June 12 and has now garnered over 57k views. The numbers are continuously increasing. People are commenting on the same an dare even re-tweeting the clip on their personal handles.

