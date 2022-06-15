Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SWEETY_0705 Paisa Paisa! Video of man throwing bundles of Rs 500 notes in air at Hyderabad's Charminar goes viral

A number of videos go viral on the internet every day. Some are rare and beautiful, while some or the other hand catch your attention in just one glimpse. A similar kind of clip has made the internet crazy. Shot in Hyderabad, the viral video showed a number of cars being halted on the Gulzar Houz Road in the city. Not only this but it also captured a man throwing currency notes of what seemed like Rs 500 in the air at the Charminar. The decoration of the cars suggests that the man was a part of the wedding procession. Meanwhile, all of them were seen dressed up in kurtas and sherwani. They seem to be celebrating the function by tossing the notes in the air.

This leaves many locales rushing to the spot to collect the notes that came from the air just like the rain. Apart from this, others were seen recording the whole event on their mobile phones.

Have a look at the video:

As soon as it was shared, a number of people started commenting on the same. A person wrote, "When you have this much money to waste, it is better to waste it on needy people or donate to orphanage running institutions." Another one said, "No one is there to collect means is it real cash or not."

The video has now caught the attention of the authorities. Charminar Inspector B Guru Naidu told Telangana Today that they are verifying the CCTV footage to identify the people involved.

He told the portal, "A person got down from a car, tossed the notes and left. With the help of CCTV cameras, we are enquiring when the incident took place. Suitable action will be initiated after verification is done."

