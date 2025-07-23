Video of Indian employees dancing for foreign client goes viral, internet says 'this is so embarrassing' An undated video has been doing rounds on the internet which shows employees dancing in office to welcome a foreign client. The post garnered 3.3 million views since being posted on X. Check the video here.

New Delhi:

There are several videos which go viral everyday, however, there are some which makes the internet furious. An undated video has been doing rounds on the internet which shows employees dancing in office to welcome a foreign client. In the video, men and women can be seen grooving to the Telugu song "Killi Killi".

Then the video cuts to one employee performing a solo dance on Arijit Singh’s song 'Main Tera Boyfriend'. In the video, the client can be seen cheering on as the employees continue to perform. The video went viral after it was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a user "WokePandemic".

The post garnered 3.3 million views since being posted on the platform. The caption read, "India should stop chaprification of corporate offices. This is so pathetic to see Indian girls dancing in office an d welcoming a foreign client and the becahra client also forced to dance. Such showcasing will only make other countries feel Indian offices are causal and not worthy of serious work."

The video was also shared on Reddit. Netizens took to the comments section of X and Reddit to share their reactions. One user wrote, "This is embarrassing. They need to stop this random dance scene. The dance itself isn’t good, and the optics are much worse."

Another wrote, "There are companies who promote this as Work Life Balance..i prefer not to work at such companies.."

A third user commented, "Did you ever play board games, go out for lunch or dinner or drinks or play sport with colleagues. This is no different. Team bonding and building. If someone is giving work or doing work together based on the dance but not actual quality of work the there is a bigger problem."

One comment read, "happens everywhere across the world bro :) Roles reversed as well. In every country. And helps a long way tbh."

