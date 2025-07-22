Amul's new topical takes a dig at Coldplay kiss cam scandal with 'hum tum ek camera...' pun Amul shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) which took a dig at Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot's 'kiss cam' during Coldplay's Boston concert. The post garnered more than 157.6K views with some users being unhappy about the post. Check the post here.

New Delhi:

Amul is known for its topical advertisements and wordplay. The company shared an advertisement which took a dig at the Astronomer’s former CEO, Andy Byron, and Chief People Officer, Kristin Cabot's alleged affair. The controversy began when the two of them were caught on the 'kiss cam' during Coldplay's Boston concert.

Amul shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) which features the Amul girl. The post garnered more than 157.6K views with some users being unhappy about the post.

The caption of the post read, "Amul Topical: Couple caught on ‘kiss cam’ at Coldplay concert!" The image features an animated version of the moment when Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot were captured on the kiss cam.

A line along with the visual reads, "Hum Tum ek camera may band ho!" which is inspired from the famous hindi song 'Hum Tum Ek Kamre May Band Ho' from the 1973 film Bobby. The advertisement also has the iconic Amul girl who appears to be dressed in concert outfit and seemingly surprised.

Another text on the advertisement says "Only scoops, no oops!"

Several users took to the comments section to share their reaction. One of them wrote, "Amul girl ahead of her time - please wait for your adulthood dear."

Another commented, "Amul girl bhi ab naughty ho gayi." A third user wrote, "really unnecessary. Plz stick to your innocent humour we like the way you were."

One user wrote, "Not expected amul to join this Coldplay couple meme bandwagon." Another comment read, "Amul Icecream’s tagline would probably say: 'Amul …when you are feeling hot during Cold play!''

