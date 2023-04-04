Viral video: Vet saves dog from choking on toy in heart-stopping moment. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Vet saves dog from choking on toy

Trending News: For many pet owners, their furry companions are more than just animals. They are a part of the family, and just like any other family member, they bring joy and happiness to their owners' lives. One of the simple pleasures that dogs love is playing with balls. It's a natural instinct that brings them great joy and exercise. As a result, when a viral video features a dog playing with a plastic ball, it's not surprising that it captures the hearts of millions of viewers.

However, not all moments of playtime are harmless, and sometimes pets get into sticky situations that can be dangerous. In one viral video shared on Twitter, a playful dog accidentally swallowed a small toy ball during a game of fetch. The concerned vet in the video can be seen trying to squeeze out the ball from the german shepherd’s throat, while placing the dog on its back. After some tense moments, she manages to save the pooch from choking and retrieves the toy successfully. The vet rejoices after the successful attempt.

The video has garnered over 230k views, 7k likes and many reactions from people who expressed their gratitude to the vet for her patience and expertise in handling the situation. Others commented on how dangerous the matter could have been if not attended to carefully. A user commented, "That was absolutely amazing. Thank you for saving this dog!!" Another user wrote, "Those toys are way too small for a dog this size!! I have a dog this size as I madly go through the dog toy box to pitch one out!!"

Watch the viral video of vet saves dog from choking on toy here:

Read More Trending News