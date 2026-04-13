'Ate diapers, drywall to survive': US toddler dies after alleged neglect, parents arrested

New Delhi:

A shocking case involving a two-year-old toddler in the United States has sent shockwaves across the world. The tot died after suffering severe neglect, with investigators alleging the child consumed pieces of diapers and drywall in a desperate attempt to survive.

According to Fox News, the incident took place in Tell City, Indiana, where police responded to a 911 call on March 31 about an unresponsive child. Authorities said the child, identified as Erik Reichard, was found severely malnourished and dehydrated. He was pronounced dead at the scene despite attempts to revive him.

Autopsy reveals disturbing details

An autopsy later revealed that the toddler had ingested materials consistent with diaper contents and drywall, which officials believe he consumed out of extreme hunger.

The child reportedly weighed just around 15 pounds at the time of his death, significantly below the expected weight for his age. Investigators also noted multiple sores and signs of prolonged neglect on his body.

Parents arrested, face serious charges

The child’s parents have been arrested and charged with multiple offences, including murder and neglect of a dependent resulting in death. Police documents suggest there was a delay of several hours before emergency services were contacted after the child was last seen alive.

Living conditions raise concerns

Authorities described the home as being in extremely poor condition, with reports of filth, insect infestation, and waste present in the children’s living areas. In contrast, the parents’ room was reportedly clean and organised.

According to the affidavit, the child was severely underweight and weighed only 15 pounds. He had numerous wounds or insect bites on his body. It also noted that Carter told police the child was eating his diaper, and the detective suspected this was due to hunger.

“The child was blue and pale,” a detective wrote in the probable cause affidavit against his parents, as reported by PEOPLE. Two other children were also found in the home and have since been taken into protective care.

The case has sparked widespread outrage and renewed conversations around child neglect and intervention systems. Officials have urged the public to report suspected cases of abuse or neglect, emphasising that early intervention can prevent such tragedies.

Also read: Feeding disorders in toddlers and children: What every parent should know