US Olympian Justin Best proposes long-term girlfriend with 2,738 yellow roses at Eiffel Tower | WATCH

Love is a beautiful and powerful emotion that can bring out the best in us. When we are in love, we want to do everything in our power to make our significant other feel special and loved. And that’s exactly what US Olympian Justin Best did when he proposed to his long-term girlfriend, with an extravagant display of 2,738 yellow roses at the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris.

The proposal, which was captured on camera and has since gone viral, was nothing short of a fairytale. As the couple stood in front of the Eiffel Tower, Justin got down on one knee and presented his girlfriend with a stunning ring, surrounded by a sea of yellow roses. The shocked and emotional reaction of his girlfriend was heartwarming and it’s safe to say, that the proposal was a success.

The proposal captured people's hearts all around the world and was shown on live television. Instagram users saw the proposal video published by Justin Best and USA Today.

The Olympian knelt in front of his girlfriend and said "Lainey Olivia Duncan, you are the love of my life."

"I knew you were special from our first date. I told you I wanted to go to the Olympics, and you, without hesitation, said, 'Yeah, absolutely. Go for it.'"

He also said, "You are stunningly beautiful and ferociously intelligent. Your kindness knows no bounds — I don't know anyone who doesn't love you."

Dozens of people carrying bouquets of yellow roses cheered the pair on. The proposal included 2,738 roses, one for each day the pair had been together.

"Each yellow rose represents a day that you and I have been together. Our streak on Snapchat is 2,738 days right now. So there are 2,738 yellow roses from Snapchat. Our love is truly now immortalised," Best told USA Today.

"I am so, so happy. This is the best day of my life," he added.

Take a look at Justin Best's proposal:

He has also shared some amazing pictures:

In a world where we are constantly bombarded with images of perfection, it’s easy to feel pressured to live up to certain expectations when it comes to love and relationships. But we must remember that every relationship is unique and there is no one-size-fits-all approach to love. What matters most is the love and connection between two individuals.

