WATCH: UP man loads mud on Thar roof to race down the highway, here's what happened next

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM VIRAL VIDEO Viral video of man loading mud on top of his Thar

A video of a man from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut is all over social media wherein he can be seen loading mud onto his Thar SUV and later speeding off on the highway, causing mud to scatter on the road and on the face of bike riders. The stunt took place in Meerut and the man has been identified as Zishan Rajput from the Mundali village. His Instagram feed is full of stunt videos with his SUV. His bio reads, ''Grateful to Allah for every breath I take. Alhamdulillah.''

Check out the viral video:

Later, the Superintendent of Police in Meerut City took cognizance of the matter and said that the police is probing the matter. ''We are trying to trace the drive of the SUV with the help of its registration number. It's a serious thing as it could have caused accidents on the highway,'' said the police officer on Friday.

Soon after the video of the SUV driver went viral on social media, a large section of netizens took to the comment section of the post and criticised the man for his act. One user wrote, ''Thakur ko mitti me kyu mila diya.'' ''Ban gayi reel, ab washing karwa le eski,'' wrote another. A third user commented, ''Mahindra wala bi shochta hoga kis bina dimag wale ko Bach di thar.''

As per a media report Meerut Police after taking cognizance of the matter issued an e-challan of Rs 25,000 to the owner of the SUV. It is highly recommended to out readers to never follow such people on social media and also never attempt any stunt which may be hazardous to you and the lives of others.