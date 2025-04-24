Turkey earthquake caught live on TV; news anchor’s reaction goes viral | WATCH Watch the shocking moment the Turkey earthquake hits live on TV and the news anchor's reaction. The viral video captures the intense scene as the news anchor struggles to keep composure.

New Delhi:

A 6.02-magnitude earthquake struck Turkey on Wednesday during a live TV broadcast, creating a dramatic scene. The quake, which rattled buildings and triggered car alarms across western Turkey, was captured in real time while CNN Turkey news anchor Meltem Bozbeyoglu carried on with her show.

Bozbeyoglu was hosting a live segment when the earthquake struck the city. As the tremors worsened, cameras filmed the moment in which she paused short, apparently shaken. Despite the unexpected and frightening incident, Dakika Bozbeyoglu maintained her cool and reported with calm professionalism.

“A very strong earthquake is happening right now. A very strong earthquake is being felt in Istanbul," she said in the viral video. "We felt it terribly," said Bozbeyoglu, out of breath and trying to maintain composure.

Speaking through her earpiece, she was heard asking a colleague, "Can you reach my mother?" before leaving a message: "Can you please reach me on WhatsApp?" The 32-year-old anchor, still live on air, added, "I'm 32 years old, and this is the first time I've experienced such a big earthquake." After a brief pause, she turned to viewers and said, "I was frightened. I apologise if I made you panic."

The dramatic scene unfolded as three earthquakes, the biggest measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale, struck just before 1 PM local time. The epicentre was around 40 kilometres south of Istanbul, beneath the Sea of Marmara, although the impact was severe enough to be felt across Turkey's largest metropolis. People were spotted fleeing homes, cafes, and shops in terror.

Despite the ferocity, officials reported no casualties or structural damage. "There are no reports of any loss of life or destruction as of now," claimed the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD). No structures are known to have collapsed.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya sent a statement on social media, stating, "I extend my best wishes to our citizens affected by the earthquake." "May God protect our country and our people from disasters."

The vibrations occur just over two years after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake ravaged areas of Turkey and Syria in February 2023, killing more than 59,000 people.

