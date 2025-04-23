Man finds Rs 10 in used track pants from Zepto, sparks online curiosity Customer orders track pants from Zepto and finds Rs 10 in the pocket. Used track pants spark surprise and curiosity online. A bizarre delivery surprise that caught everyone's attention!

Online shopping often comes with pleasant surprises, like receiving free gifts with purchases. Companies frequently include complimentary items, such as cosmetics, product samples, or treats, as part of special promotions. But imagine taking it a step further – receiving cash as a surprise gift! That would certainly be a delightful bonus.

A person recently claimed to have received money for his Zepto order, which included a pair of track pants. While commenting that the trousers were already worn and soiled, he added that he discovered the strange free gifts in the pockets. The user posted on Reddit, "Ordered track pants from Zepto and found a Jaipur bus sticker and 10 rupees in the pocket." He further stated that the trousers were old and soiled but came with a "Rs 10 profit".

The post prompted a laugh riot in the comments area, with many people responding with humorous reactions. One person remarked, "The delivery boy might have given his own trousers to ensure quick delivery," while another said, "He forgot to remove the money." Be a kind person and return the ten rupees.

"Buy a packet of Surf Excel with the money and wash the trousers," a comment read. A social media user joked, "What if there's a guy still wondering who took his track trousers from the Jaipur bus stand?"

Another added, "The track pants travelled themselves to be delivered. Wear that, and you will go places."

Despite the light-hearted responses on the internet, Zepto has yet to respond to the incident. However, this certainly contributes to another internet purchasing disaster. Earlier in February, a guy was astonished to get an empty parcel instead of his initial order of a high-end camera valued at Rs 39,990. The customer also stated in his post that after addressing his issues with Amazon, he received no response.

