Haryana family reunites with missing son after 11 years

There’s no doubt that miracles do happen, bringing unexpected happiness that one might have thought impossible due to challenging circumstances. One such miracle occurred for a family in Haryana who reunited with their missing son after 11 long years.

According to the information received, the reunion took place on Thursday (September 26) when the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Haryana Police reunited Satbir, also known as Tarzan, with his mother and brother. Satbir had been missing since 2013.

The Investigation That Led to the Reunion

The reunion happened after representatives of a government care organization in Lucknow contacted the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of the Haryana Police. They noted that the description of a boy in their care matched the details in a missing person poster circulated by the team.

The poster provided specific details, particularly the mother's description of her missing son, who disappeared from Karnal district in September 2013. "A police complaint was lodged by his mother, who told the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit that her son had a dog bite scar on his hand and a monkey bite mark on his left arm," the police said.

After confirming that the description matched a 20-year-old person in their care, the representatives of the government care organization contacted the police, and following confirmation of his identity, Satbir was reunited with his family.

Satbir’s reunion with his mother and brother took place in the presence of the Additional Director General of Police, State Crime Branch, Mamta Singh.

Moreover, this is the latest in a series of successful reunions for the Haryana Police. Earlier in May, after an eight-month-long investigation, the police helped reunite a 29-year-old man with his family in Uttar Pradesh, two decades after he first went missing.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Kumar and his team have helped reunite over 800 missing persons with their families over the past several years.

(With inputs from PTI)