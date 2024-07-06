Tinder date helps woman get Virat Kohli's 'flying kisses' during victory parade; internet is jealous

Follow us on Image Source : X/TOSKA Viral pictures

Trending news: Matches are made in heaven, as they say. However, one match was made on a dating platform which landed the woman getting “flying kisses” from cricketing legend Virat Kohli during Team India’s victory parade in Mumbai after winning the T20 World Cup on June 29. Yashi Verma, an X user, shared her experience of the “best first date ever” and said that her match on Tinder got her to the memorable day. The post went viral instantly.

Viral post

The pleasant occasion arrived when thousands of fans thronged the Marine Drive on Thursday evening to welcome the World Cup champions. In an open bus, the team conducted a parade, waving hands at them and sharing flying kisses, and making it a moment to cherish for the rest of their lives.

As Kohli blew flying kisses to the fans, this woman Yashi was lucky enough to be a witness to the moment.

“My tinder match got me taking flying kisses from Kohli at the victory parade. Best first date ever,” she posted on X where she also shared the pictures with her date. In one of the pictures, it’s written, “For every November 19, there is a June 29”.

November 19 refers to the day when millions of hearts shattered after India’s loss to Australia in the 50-over World Cup Final in Ahmedabad, and June 29 denotes the victory day of the T20 World Cup in Barbados.

Users react

Social media users posted comments in which some asked her to marry the guy while others described the man as a “husband material”.

“MARRY HIM RIGT NOW,” one user wrote.

“Tinder match finishes off in swipe, bro lifts his world cup after 28 rejections, and its a tinder match who has been absolutely magnificent in the night of the finals,” another wrote in the Ravi Shastri commentary style.