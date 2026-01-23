Playful tiger cubs steal the show: F2 Tigress's offspring captured romping on camera in Umred Sanctuary Safari visitors via Gothangaon Gate enjoy near-certain glimpses of the F2 tigress family, particularly her two lively cubs splashing around artificial water holes kept topped up by tankers through summer and winter.

Nagpur:

Two energetic and cute cubs of the famous F2 tigress are captivating wildlife enthusiasts at Nagpur's Umred Karhandla Parni Sanctuary, drawing tourists from across the globe for a glimpse of their antics. Captured on video by ace wildlife photographer Sandeep Gujar, the 14-month-old duo- often spotted with their mother and siblings, including N4 tiger's kin- showcase perfect coordination and boundless energy. Their playful escapades around artificial water holes have left visitors spellbound, proving these young tigers haven't lost their mischievous streak despite growing bigger.

Tourist magnet: Cubs' shenanigans at artificial water hole

Safari-goers entering via Gothangaon Gate are almost guaranteed sightings of the F2 family, especially these two cubs frolicking near man-made water bodies maintained year-round with tanker refills for summer and winter. Recent jungle drives revealed the cubs in full playful mode- one sipping water while the others tussled joyfully, their synchronised hunting prowess hinting at future predators in the making. Tourists emerge mesmerized, sharing tales of the cubs' infectious enthusiasm that lights up the wild.

Viral video moment: Pipe-toting cub's hilarious chase

Sandeep Gujar masterfully recorded a standout scene where one cub discovers a water pipe at the reservoir, clamps it in its jaws, and dashes toward its siblings. The fun escalates as the pipe-wielding tiger races around, turning the pursuit into an extended game of tag amid splashes and pounces. This delightful footage, blending innocence with raw power, highlights the sanctuary's thriving tiger population and Gujar's keen eye for nature's unscripted drama.

Sanctuary's star family: F2 Tigress and her five cubs

The F2 tigress, mother to five including this playful pair, commands the spotlight alongside N4 tiger lineage, making Umred Karhandla a must-visit for big cat lovers. Despite their size, the cubs retain childlike pranks, from water play to mock hunts, underscoring the sanctuary's success in fostering a vibrant ecosystem. As videos go viral, the frenzy boosts conservation awareness, urging responsible tourism to protect these majestic felines.