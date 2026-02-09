'Thakur hoon main': HDFC bank employee threatens customer, video goes viral The incident took place at the bank’s Panki branch, where the employee, identified in several reports as Aastha Singh, is alleged to have used abusive language and made a remark referencing caste during the altercation.

Kanpur:

A video purportedly filmed inside an HDFC Bank branch in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, has gone viral on social media, showing a heated confrontation between a female bank employee and a customer during which the woman is seen hurling abuses at the person and even trying to hit them, saying she's a Thakur from the caste.

The incident took place at the bank’s Panki branch. The employee, identified in multiple media reports as Aastha Singh, is alleged to have used abusive language and made a caste-referenced remark during the argument.

HDFC Bank employee abuses customer

The 43-second clip, widely shared on platforms including X, shows the employee standing up from her seat, shouting at the customer and aggressively pointing a laptop in his direction.

The remark that has drawn the strongest criticism is her alleged statement, "I am a Thakur", which many viewers have interpreted as an attempt to intimidate the customer by invoking caste identity. The exchange, which included the use of profanity, escalated tensions inside the branch and disrupted what was meant to be a routine banking interaction.

In the video, the employee is also seen behaving in a visibly aggressive manner, with reports claiming she even moved towards the customer in a threatening way. The incident quickly turned the bank premises into a scene of chaos, drawing the attention of other customers and staff present at the time.

Social media reactions have been swift and intense, with many users condemning the behaviour as unprofessional and unacceptable for a customer facing role at a leading private sector bank. Several posts have tagged HDFC Bank, demanding a thorough inquiry and strict disciplinary action against the employee.

As of now, HDFC Bank has not issued any official public statement on the incident. No police complaint has been registered in connection with the matter so far.

Also read: Tobacco trader's son rams Lamborghini into pedestrians in UP's Kanpur, six injured