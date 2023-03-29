Teacher's hilarious remark on report card goes viral, you won't believe it!

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Teacher's hilarious remark on report card

Trending News: Do you remember the good ol' days when report cards used to decide our fate? When a few lines of remarks could make or break our moods for the next few days? Well, we've got a hilarious report card remark for you that's been doing rounds on the internet, and it might just make you laugh out loud.

Now, we've all received comments from our teachers that range from "excellent work" to "needs improvement," but this one takes the cake. The image of a report card from 2019 has resurfaced on Twitter, and it's gone viral for all the right reasons. It shows a student's scores in different subjects, and instead of the usual "Teacher's remarks" section, it reads, "She has passed away."

Yes, you read that right. The teacher probably meant to write "she has passed," but in a moment of absent-mindedness, ended up writing the ultimate mic drop remark. And Twitterati has been having a field day with it.

Take a look at the viral tweet below:

The tweet by user Anant Bhan has garnered over 8,900 views in just a day, and people are pouring in with their reactions. While some are shocked, others are finding it hard to control their laughter. One user even compared it to the phrase "passed out" that we use for graduating students and said that it's far worse. Well, we don't disagree.

And if you're a teacher reading this, please double-check your comments before writing them down. You never know, you might just go viral for your mistakes and end up leaving netizens in splits.

