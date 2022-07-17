Follow us on Image Source : PTI Tamil Nadu's Napier Bridge painted like chess board ahead of 44th Chess Olympiad; netizens call it 'art'

Netizens are surprised to watch the video of Chennai’s iconic Napier bridge which has been painted in white and black checks just like a chess board. The same has been done ahead of the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad which is set to begin on July 28 in Chennai's Mahabalipuram. The video of the bridge was recorded by Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary Environment Climate Change & Forests, Govt of Tamil Nadu. The IAS officer has shared the clip that she captured while sitting inside her car. Alongside the caption, she wrote in the caption, "Chennai the Chess Capital of India is all set to host the grand, Chess Olympiad 2022. The iconic Napier Bridge is decked up like a Chess Board."

The video has now received an amazing response from the netizens. Not only this but a glimpse of the same was also seen in the 39-second teaser to promote the 44th Chess Olympiad. The same was shared by none other than Superstar Rajinikanth on his Twitter handle and has been directed by ace filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. It has been composed by the Oscar-winning musician A R Rahman.

For those unversed, it is being that the Olympiad this year is expected to have more than 2000 players. It will be for the first time in 100 years that India will host the Chess Olympiad which will conclude on August 10 and will have 188 countries registering for it.