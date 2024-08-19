Sudha Murty trolled for her Raksha Bandhan video, clarifies her 'Humayun' remark

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty

Raksha Bandhan 2024: Philanthropist and Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty issued a clarification after a video she shared about Raksha Bandhan, in which she traced its roots to Mughal emperor Humayun, sparked an online debate. The Founder-Chairperson of the non-profit charitable organisation Infosys Foundation faced criticism for attributing the origin of Raksha Bandhan to a legend involving Mughal emperor Humayun and Chittor's Rani Karnavati.

'Story is just one of many tales'

In response to the backlash, Murty clarified that the story she shared was just "one of many tales" associated with the festival and not necessarily its origin. In an X post, the Rajya Sabha MP said, "The story I shared on Raksha Bandhan is just one of many tales associated with the festival and certainly not its origin. As I have said in the video clip, this was already a custom of the land. My intention was to highlight one of the many stories I learnt about when growing up, about the beautiful symbolism behind Raksha Bandhan. Raksha Bandhan is a much older tradition that has transcended time and culture of our beloved country, one that I am proud of and look forward to with affection for my own siblings."

What does Sudha Murty say on Raksha Bandhan linked to Humayun?

In a video posted on X in the morning, the Philanthropist wished people on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and shared the "rich history" of Raksha Bandhan, saying the festival's tradition could be traced to "Rani Karnavati sending a thread to Humayun" when she was in danger in the 16th century.

“Raksha Bandhan has a rich history. When Rani Karnavati was in danger, she sent a thread to King Humayun as a symbol of sibling-hood, asking for his help. This is where the tradition of the thread began and it continues to this day,” she captioned her post featuring the video.

The Rajya Sabha MP in the video, said, "Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi is one of the important festivals according to me where a sister ties a thread, it need not be a huge one, a thread is fine, indicating that in case of my difficulty, you should always be there to help me. Siblings are so important in life. It goes back, Rani Karnavati was in danger. Her kingdom was small. It was attacked by somebody else. She did not know what to do. She sent a small piece of thread to King Humayun, a Mughal emperor, saying that I am in danger. Please consider me as your sister, and please do come and protect me. Humayun did not know what it is because he came from different country."

"He asked what this is. The local people said that this is a call of a sister to a brother, an SOS kind, and it is a custom of the land. He said okay, if that is the case, I am going to go and help Rani Karnavati. He left Delhi, and he came to her kingdom, but he was a little late. In those days, there was no aeroplane. He came by horse. She was no more. But this idea of when you are in distress, send a thread, indicating somebody should come and help me, means a lot. And even today, particularly in Northern India, this is a custom that a sister will travel any distance to tie the Rakhi or Raksha Bandhan and the brother will give her something which he will hold in his hand," she added.

How do netizens react?

The video quickly went viral on X, prompting a range of mixed reactions from users. Many expressed criticism, leading to a heated debate about the historical context and tradition of Raksha Bandhan. In the comments section, several users criticised Murty, dismissing the story she narrated as "fake."

A user said, "With absolute respect Madam, the origin of Rakshabandan dates back to the Mahabharata times. Lord Krishna once accidentally cut his find on the Sudarshan Chakra. Seeing him injured, Draupadi tore a piece of cloth from her saree and tied it to stop the bleeding. Touched by her gesture, Lord Krishna promised to protect Draupadi forever."

"The origins of Raksha Bandhan are rooted in ancient Indian history and culture, with various stories from sacred texts illustrating the significance of this sacred festival. One of the most revered legends comes from the Mahabharata, where Draupadi, the wife of the Pandavas, tore a strip of her saree to bandage Lord Krishna’s bleeding wrist. Deeply moved by her gesture, Krishna vowed to protect Draupadi in times of distress. This bond of protection is often cited as the essence of Raksha Bandhan, where the Rakhi symbolises a pledge of mutual care and support," wrote another user.

Another user, Anu Satheesh, commented, "It's a real surprise for me that you as a writer is telling this crap. Raksha Bandhan is related with Krishna & Draupati. Please educate yourself,".

A user commented, "At this moment I know u know nothing about Indian festivals and culture if u believe in this nonsense story. I'm sorry to have recommended ur books for kids. They don't need to learn this manufactured story. Please read about Draupadi's Raksha Sutra for Srikrishna and the significance of Shravan Poornima."

"This story is historically inaccurate. Rani Karnavati (died 1534) and Emperor Humayun (reign 1530-1540, 1555-1556) were not contemporaries, and Raksha Bandhan's origins are much older, tracing back to ancient Hindu traditions," commented another user.

