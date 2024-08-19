'Completely wrong': Union Minister Chirag Paswan opposes Modi govt's push for lateral entry

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Union Minister Chirag Paswan

Lateral entry issue: Union Minister Chirag Paswan expressed his concerns on Monday regarding the Centre's recent push for lateral entry into government jobs. He argued that all government appointments should adhere to existing reservation provisions and stated that he would bring this issue to the attention of the Centre.

The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president's reaction followed a recent advertisement for filling posts through lateral entry on a contract basis.

'Matter of concern'

Paswan, an ally of NDA, said that the government's move was “completely wrong”. "Reservation provisions must be there in any government appointment. There is no ifs and buts in this. No reservation exists in the private sector and if it is not implemented in government positions as well... The information came up before me on Sunday and it is a matter of concern for me," he told news agency PTI.

'Will raise this matter before the government'

He further said that his party is firmly opposed to such a measure. The Union Minister further said as a member of the government, he has the platform to raise the issue and he would. "Speaking on behalf of my party, we are absolutely not in favor of this. This is completely wrong, and I will raise this matter before the government," he added.

Notably, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Saturday advertised 45 posts -- 10 of joint secretaries and 35 of directors/deputy secretaries -- to be filled through the lateral entry mode on a contract basis. It is the biggest tranche of lateral recruitment being undertaken by the Centre, an official said.

Opposition parties slammed move

Opposition parties criticised the move, arguing that it would undermine reservations for SCs, STs, and OBCs. In response, the BJP defended the measure, asserting that the NDA government is introducing transparency to a recruitment system that was initiated by the Congress-led UPA.

The Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP), and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) also claimed that it is a "conspiracy" by the BJP to appoint its ideological allies to high positions through indirect means.

However, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said the Congress' criticism of the lateral entry system in senior bureaucracy shows its "hypocrisy". In a post on X, Vaishnaw said the reform measure implemented by the NDA government will improve governance. "INC (Indian National Congress) hypocrisy is evident on lateral entry matter. It was the UPA government which developed the concept of lateral entry," he said.

He said the Second Administrative Reforms Commission (ARC), chaired by Veerappa Moily and established in 2005 by the then Congress-led UPA government, "recommended recruitment of experts to fill the gaps in roles that require specialised knowledge". The minister said the NDA government has created a transparent method to implement the recommendation made by the ARC.

