Student eats Rs 98 lakh banana artwork in South Korea museum because he was hungry

Trending News: A South Korean student, Noh Huyn-soo, was feeling a little peckish after skipping breakfast and stumbled upon a delicious treat at the Leeum Museum of Art in Seoul. It was part of an exhibition by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan, and it consisted of a banana duct-taped to a wall. Yes, you heard that right, a banana taped to a wall!

Now, we know what you're thinking, "Who in their right mind would put a banana on a wall?" Well, apparently, it's art, and it's called "Comedian." And let us tell you, Noh certainly got the last laugh when he decided to peel the banana and chomp on it like it was the last piece of fruit on earth. His friend even caught the hilarious moment on camera, and it's been circulating on social media like wildfire.

As Noh was munching on the banana, other visitors at the exhibition were shouting, "Excuse me!" And, to everyone's surprise, Noh decided to put the banana peel back on the wall with the same tape. He even took a moment to pose for the camera with his new masterpiece.

Take a look at the viral video below:

When asked why he did it, Noh said, "Isn't it taped there to be eaten?" He has a point, right? But don't worry, the museum replaced the banana with a new one. And, get this, they have to do it every two or three days. When Cattelan was informed of the incident, he said, "No problem at all."

Now, this isn't the first time someone has eaten Cattelan's artwork. In 2019, performance artist David Datuna ate a banana that was part of the artwork after it was sold for $120,000 (Rs 98 lakh) at the Miami Art Basel. You could say the banana is worth its weight in gold.

