Street vendor makes mango pani puri, netizens call it 'crime against food’. Watch

Trending News: Bizarre food experiments are nothing new in the world of social media. With new food pairings and strange concoctions popping up every day, it seems that nothing is off-limits. From the infamous ‘Thums Up’ pani puri to the recent Mango Pani Puri, Indians have been quick to express their opinions on these unusual food trends.

The latest addition to this list is the Mango Pani Puri, which has been causing quite a stir on social media. In a viral video posted by @bombayfoodie_tales on Instagram, a street vendor can be seen creating the unusual snack. The video shows the vendor opening a pack of mango pulp and diluting it with water to create the perfect consistency. He then takes crispy puris and fills them with chickpeas before pouring the mango pulp mixture on top, creating what he calls “mango pani puri shots."

While the idea of an unusual food pairing may seem intriguing, it appears that this particular combination has failed to impress most users. Many have taken to social media to express their disapproval, with some calling the creation a "crime against food."

Watch the viral video of mango pani puri here:

This is not the first time that pani puri has become the target of unusual food fads. Just a while ago, the internet was abuzz with the 'Thums Up' pani puri, which was created by a street vendor in Kolkata. The vendor mixed the popular soda with spices and lemon to create his “exclusive" version of Kolkata’s puchka. However, this odd concoction did not sit well with many Indian foodies who just felt like giving it a pass!

