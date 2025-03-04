'Sorry for being late'; Teacher responds to student's e-mail after 9 years, internet amused Preksha Mahajan, a class VII student in 2016, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a screenshot of the reply she received from her teacher after nine years. Check the post here.

There are several tweets that we come across every day and most of them have different stories to tell. In a recent turn of events, a software engineer shared on X (formerly Twitter) about receiving a reply from a former school teacher for her assignment. However, the surprising point here is that she received that reply after nine years of submitting the assignment.

Preksha Mahajan, a class VII student in 2016, took to X to share a screenshot of the reply she received from her teacher. She wrote, "Just checked out my mail and saw my computer teacher who used to teach me in 7th class replied to my mail after 9 years!!"

The screenshot shared shows that Preksha submitted her assignment on June 30, 2016. The subject line of the mail read, "Good evening ma’am, I am Preksha of class VII-H. I made this flower on Adobe Illustrator."

Preksha received a reply to her mail on March 1, 2025. Her teacher wrote, 'It was beautiful. Sorry for being late.'

The post went viral and garnered more than 360.8K views on social media. Several users also commented on the post. One of the comments read, "Her kids might have forgotten the password."

Another user wrote, "Is she HR now?" to which Preksha replied, "She left the school at that time only."

A third user commented, "How is this possible? Doesn't gmail like, delete old mails cause of no storage or some similar logic?" One comment reads, "20 years kids are sharing emotional stories.. oh God. I am old now."

One of the users wrote, "She's in the wrong job, her skills would make her an exceptional HR professional."

