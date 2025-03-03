Bengaluru man receives 111 matches on dating app in 10 minutes, see viral post A man at Bengaluru Airport, feeling bored, opened his dating app and received over 100 requests within just 10 minutes. He shared a screenshot of his matches on social media, and internet users were sceptical about its authenticity. Read more about it here.

A man claimed that he managed to get 111 matches just ten minutes after using a dating app at Bengaluru airport. He shared a screenshot of his matches on his X account, with the username @kingofknowwhere, on Sunday, March 2, 2025.

Ankit receives more than 100 matches

The screenshot appears to resemble either Tinder or Bumble, showcasing a "Chats" section with "Your Matches." The number of matches displayed is 111, and Ankit used emojis to cover the profile pictures of the women who matched with him. He captioned the post, "10 minutes of bored swiping at Bangalore airport is all you need."

See Viral Post

Social media reacts

His post has gone viral, receiving numerous likes and comments. Reactions varied from amusement to scepticism. One user humorously commented, "99.99% would be scammers with fake accounts. Looks like scammers know his bank balance." Another user questioned, "111 matches! Is that even possible?"

A third user shared, "At a certain point in my life, I made 8L selling mentorship for Bumble. The bottom line is- it's not about how you look but what you look like. I am 5'9" and probably not very handsome."

One commenter added, "I'd like to see if that's all women. It's pretty easy to ramp up ELO numbers by changing preferences to everyone and swiping to match just to show this number. Not attacking you, brother."

X user shares his dating trick

In another post, Ankit addressed the numerous questions he received, stating that getting over 100 matches per hour is quite reasonable. He mentioned that some of his students achieve six to seven times that amount. Ankit explained how anyone can receive more than 100 match requests at a time and shared that his preference on the dating app is for women aged 21 and older. He also advised users not to swipe indiscriminately. Instead, he recommended purchasing a premium membership and only swiping on those who have swiped on you. This strategy helps maintain your matching probability (Elo) at 100%.