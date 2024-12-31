Shocking! Cobra found coiled inside man's helmet, watch what happens next

Follow us on Image Source : X Cobra found curled in helmet

In a shocking video going viral from South India, a person can be seen going unconscious while riding a scooter. The reason behind this accident shook people. The heart-wrenching video shows as the person fainted, the onlookers reached the spot to help him. On removing his helmet, they found a baby cobra curled up inside the helmet! Read on to know what happens further.

Snake rescuers were called

Upon seeing the baby cobra, the bystanders were shocked and panicked. Snake rescuers were called to take out the snake from the helmet. The viral video shared across social media profiles shows a snake rescuer cautiously poking the helmet with a stick, revealing the venomous snake.

The video is shared by an X user Manoj Sharma. He shared the video with caption-- "This is a video from South India. A baby cobra was hiding in a helmet and bit the man on his head!! Whenever you wear a helmet, shake it once before wearing it!!" Watch the video below.

Similar incidents

The aforementioned incident is not a very rare case, it has happened before in 2023 and again in January 2024. Last year in Kerala's Thrissur, a man named Sojan had a near-to-death encounter when he discovered a small cobra inside his helmet. prepared to leave in the evening, he noticed a peculiar movement near his helmet. To his horror, he realised that something had entered the helmet, and his instincts told him it could be a snake.

As he realised this, he called the local forest department for the assistance.

Lijo, a dedicated snake volunteer, responded promptly to the distress call. Upon closer examination, a highly venomous cobra was found inside the helmet. Despite its small size, the snake posed a significant threat due to its venomous nature. According to Lijo, a small cobra's bite is more dangerous than a larger one.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Ants build bridge to cross water, netizens call them 'civil engineers of the insect world'