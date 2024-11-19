Sharma ki Ladka weds Verma ji ki Ladki: Innovative wedding card goes viral on social media

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Innovative wedding card goes viral on social media.

In any North Indian wedding, the wedding function and invitation card reflect the grandeur of the wedding. It includes everything from revealing the name of a family to the extravagant expenses incurred in the wedding, but the famous comedian Akshar Pathak, who shared this card in 2019 on the X platform, has satirised the extravagant expenses and functions in Indian weddings through his comedy. In the wedding card, instead of the names of the bride and groom, 'Sharma ji ka Ladka' and 'Varma ji ki Ladki' have been mentioned. Now, when the wedding season is in full swing, the card is going viral.

At the beginning of this card, it is written "How much we have spent, you can guess from this extraordinary card." It is also written that "We are no less than Ambani." Then listing the date, it is written that this is a very auspicious day, that is why there are 22 thousand weddings on this day and thus, you can get stuck in traffic for hours. Regarding the place of the wedding, it is written that you have to come where a lot of weddings are happening and of course you can attend the wrong wedding. Regarding the details of the reception in the card, it is written that if Deepika-Ranveer can do 6 functions, Priyanka-Nick can do 8 functions, and then we will also do at least 2-3 receptions.

Apart from this, many funny hashtags have also been used in the wedding card, with which #ShaVerma is the main one. They have shared this wedding card on Instagram. The first thing written on this amazing wedding card is "You can understand how much we spent by looking at this card, we are no less than Ambani."

It is written about the time that "we have to come after 7 o'clock but we will come at 8:30." For the direction it is written that - "There is a very confusing map for the direction ahead. It is written on the map page that does not rely on this map at all."

After this, the wedding date and the venue have been mentioned in a very funny manner, along with mentioning many problems. It is written below the wedding card, "Don't bring any gifts, give only cash. What will we do with 18 juicer mixer grinders." This card is becoming increasingly viral on social media even today.

Another funny thing about this card is that it has something written about parking: "You will find the whisky that Mintu's father bought from the army canteen."

