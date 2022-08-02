Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover has witty response to viral video of his doppelganger dancing at temple

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ASHNEER GROVER, KARTIK TYAGI Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover

Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover was again in the headlines after a video of his doppelganger dancing at ISKCON temple in Vrindavan went viral on social media platforms. A section of social media users claimed that the person dancing in the video is none other than BharatPe co-founder Ashneer. Finally, the businessman reacted to those humongous comments which sought his response on the trending video.

In the video, a lookalike of Ashneer can be seen dressed in a yellow checkered shirt chanting and clapping at a temple. His uncanny resemblance to Ashneer was cemented by his spectacles. Devotees around him are also seen singing Hare Krishna, Hare Rama. The video was shared with a caption, " @ashneer.grover nice seeing you." Several users took to the comments section and bombarded the post with their hilarious reactions. Many of them even tagged Ashneer in the comments.

Finally reacting to the video, Ashneer came upon with a witty response. He commented, "Chalo achha hai-yeh kaam bhi outsource ho gaya” with a wink face emoji. "I share my doppelganger level of devotion in business though," he added.

Several users commented on Ashneer's reaction too. One of them wrote, "Ashneer sir aapke chashme ka number kya hai?" A user also mentioned, "Op, epic savage reply." "Voice over suna that, roll over bhi hota hai."

For the unversed, the second season of the popular show Shark Tank India is in the pipeline. There are reports that the earlier panel of judges might reunite for the new season which included Ashneer Grover, Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Ghazal Alagh, Peyush Bansal, Vineeta Singh and Namita Thapar.

