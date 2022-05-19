Ricky Kej repeats Grammy red carpet outfit for Cannes 2022; netizens feel proud of Indian musician's choice

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RICKEY REJ Rickey Rej

Ricky Kej, the two-time Grammy winner just repeated his Grammy red carpet outfit for Cannes 2022. The Indian music composer and environmentalist is representing India as a member of the official delegation led by the Information and Broadcasting, and Sports and Youth Affairs Minister, Anurag Thakur. The artist said 'Fashion Can Be Trendy Twice' and embraced the look once again as he graced the red carpet of Cannes 2022.

He shared photos from both the events on his Instagram account saying that must do their part in reducing the damage dealt to the Earth. He said it's time we must change the narrative of not repeating clothes and urged all to re-wear their outfits because Earth won't remember what you wore but how you treat it.

"Fashion Can Be Trendy Twice. ReWear your outfits for different occasions and do your part in reducing damage dealt to the Earth. This year, I was on 2 of the biggest stages in the world - the Grammy Awards & Cannes Film Festival and chose to wear the same outfit," he wrote, explaining, "Fast fashion isn’t always fashionable. Especially when we consider it's impact on our planet (The fashion industry is one of the most polluting on the planet) The use of toxic textile dyes, cheap materials and massive use of water & translates to environmental pollution. For decades, repeating an outfit for galas and events would be considered a fashion blunder - encouraging people to switch up outfits for every event, making clothes 'Single Use'. Its time to change that narrative. Its time we consider our planet in this equation. Fashion Can Be Trendy Twice."

"#ReWear4Earth your outfits, take a picture and use the hashtag.. and do your part for the planet. The Earth wouldn’t remember what you wore. It will remember how you treat it," he concluded.

Netizens are impressed by Indian musician's choice. Lauding his thought, a user commented on the post writing, "How awesome! @rickykej you're the true rockstar for setting such a good example (sic)." Another said, "So so proud of you! Thank you for making this choice! That’s what confidence is all about!"

"Need more n more ppl doing this," noted another. "#ReWearTillItCantBeUsed is even better. But I'm glad that you are highlighting something good," suggested another.

"Appreciable steps and recommendations. I always believe, show the path by yourself, rather than advice," wrote a user heaping praise on the artist. Another one congratulated Ricky writing, "Congratulations Sir! Love your outfit and the fact that you repeated it with full confidence. Thank you for putting out a great message."

India is the 'Official Country of Honour' at the Cannes Film Market (Marche' Du Film) in this edition of the festival. This is the first time this honour has been bestowed on any country and comes at a time when India celebrates its Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. India and France are also celebrating 75 years of diplomatic relations this year. To mark the occasion, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur is walking the red carpet with a number of celebs at this year's Cannes Film Festival. The delegation has been hand-picked from across the length and breadth of the country to represent different strengths and aspects of the country.